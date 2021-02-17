Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lowered by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278,850 shares during the period. Ryder System accounts for 1.1% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ajo LP owned 0.31% of Ryder System worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

