Ryerson (RYI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.