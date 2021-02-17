Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 493,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 379,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

