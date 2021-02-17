Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 4.3%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 112,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 418,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$54.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

