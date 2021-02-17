SAFE DEAL Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $388,379.85 and $194,297.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00327195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00068745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00451798 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,072.54 or 0.84003066 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

