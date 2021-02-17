Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $4.78 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 188.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00403130 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 164.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

