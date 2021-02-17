Safe Price Up 80.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Safe has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $248,133.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 80.8% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001320 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 129.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

