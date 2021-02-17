SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0579 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $107,324.78 and approximately $513.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001000 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.