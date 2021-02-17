SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $215.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,196.20 or 1.00063817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00513602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00271709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00108665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003271 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

