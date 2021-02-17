SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329.02 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $329.02 million and $83.69 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
SafePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
