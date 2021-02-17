Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 2,715 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.83. 1,070,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,812,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

