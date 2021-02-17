Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 7,551 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. 7,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,997. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

