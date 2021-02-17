Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys Shares of 20,992 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Etsy comprises 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.47. 31,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

