Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 29,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

