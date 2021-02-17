Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 19,667 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after acquiring an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.