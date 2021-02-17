Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 3,207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $18.99 on Wednesday, reaching $594.22. The company had a trading volume of 123,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.01 and a 200-day moving average of $523.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

