Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes $1.73 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.53. 6,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

