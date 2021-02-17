Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes $2.08 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leidos by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. 8,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

