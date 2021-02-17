Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.03. 238,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The firm has a market cap of $733.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
