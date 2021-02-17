Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.03. 238,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The firm has a market cap of $733.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

