Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,719 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 206,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,986. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

