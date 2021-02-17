Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $12.57 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,726. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

