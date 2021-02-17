Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $5.97 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,412. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.