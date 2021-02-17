Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,294,000 after acquiring an additional 158,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,483. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

