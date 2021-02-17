Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,450,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. 36,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

