Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,058 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 234,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,328. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

