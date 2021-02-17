Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,845 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. 1,188,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,153,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

