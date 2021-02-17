Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $2.59 Million Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,911. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $467.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

