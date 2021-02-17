Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,693,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

