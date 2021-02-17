Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.