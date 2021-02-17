Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000.

VV stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

