Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,211,000.

SAGE stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

