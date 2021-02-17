Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAGE opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

