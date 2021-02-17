Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.05% of Saia worth $97,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Saia stock opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.80. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

