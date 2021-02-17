SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,178.82 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.