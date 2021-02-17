Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $3.41. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 15,678 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

