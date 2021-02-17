salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.73.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

