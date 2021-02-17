salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53,449 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 4.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.86. 186,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,707. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

