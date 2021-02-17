SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALRF. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SALRF opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.