Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Down 1.9%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 34,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 393,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

