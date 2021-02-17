Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.72

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.72 ($19.67) and traded as high as €23.44 ($27.58). Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at €22.96 ($27.01), with a volume of 217,560 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.89 and a 200-day moving average of €16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.