Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

