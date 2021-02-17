San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 37.40 ($0.49). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 358,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £161.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.58.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.