San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,476 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 330,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 79,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. 16,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

