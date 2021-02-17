San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 447,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

