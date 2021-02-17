San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 341,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.