Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.60. 638,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,109,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.