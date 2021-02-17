Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.70.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.28. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 118.57.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

