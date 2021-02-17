Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

