Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $470.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €470.00 ($552.94) and last traded at €461.00 ($542.35), with a volume of 3761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €466.00 ($548.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 199.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of €367.92 and a 200 day moving average of €326.14.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

