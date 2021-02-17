Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.1 days.
SASOF opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.
About Sasol
